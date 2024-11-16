Recovery is paramount for Bula Boys: Sherman

Fiji Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman is prioritizing recovery for his squad ahead of their final Group A match against New Caledonia tomorrow in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers.

Sherman emphasized the importance of rest and recuperation, stating that recovery is crucial after the intensity of recent matches.

The Bula Boys will aim to build on their performances so far as they look to secure a strong finish in the qualifiers.

Fiji still sits in second place in the standings with four points, while PNG and the Solomon Islands follow in third and fourth.

The Bula Boys will now take on New Caledonia at 3 pm on Sunday in Port Moresby in PNG.