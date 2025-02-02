Real Madrid still up for title fight despite shock loss, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti [Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his side are still in the driving seat in the LaLiga title race despite a shock 1-0 defeat by Espanyol.

Real lead the Spanish top flight on 49 points, one ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat Mallorca 2-0, with the city rivals set to meet next weekend.

The Italian manager also criticised the decision not to show a red card to eventual goalscorer Carlos Romero for a foul on Kylian Mbappe, who was running up the field on a breakaway attack.

Defender Antonio Rudiger left the pitch with a muscle problem and Ancelotti said it was too early to tell for how long the German may be out.