Ram relishes playing with the big boys

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

15-year-old Rueban Ram is relishing the experience of playing amongst the big boys in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

The Year 11 student of Vunimono High School made his debut last week for Tailevu Naitasiri against Ba in the second round.

The youngster says it was a special moment for him because he also got to play against his idol, Mohammed Fataul Raheem of Ba.

Ram is also a member of the Digicel Fiji Under-16 extended squad that is preparing for the OFC Championship in Tahiti in July and says playing in the DFPL will boost his preparations to make the final squad.

“It was different because I have never played against big teams. My aim is just to get into the national Under-16 side and join them for Tahiti. So I hope I play more games in the premier division for Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ram is expected feature for Tailevu Naitasiri in their clash against Rewa at 3pm on Sunday in a double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Prior to this, Suva will take on Labasa at 1pm.

In other round three games this Sunday, Nasinu will face Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa at 1pm, while Nadroga will challenge Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at the same time.

Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre at 3 pm.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka match commentary live on Mirchi FM.