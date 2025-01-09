Rain fails to dampen spirits of young footballers

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Heavy rain in Nausori yesterday couldn’t stop Fiji’s young footballers from showing up in numbers for their holiday training sessions organized by Fiji Football Association.

The passion for the sport remained strong as kids turned up eager to learn and play despite the weather.

The Nausori Talent Centre Program resumed yesterday after a short break and will now take place every Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FA Suva Academy School Holidays Grassroots Football Development program also kicked off yesterday at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa.

Designed for players aged 7 to 16 years, the program focuses on developing skills, nurturing talent, and instilling discipline both on and off the field.

The program promises structured training tailored to each age group, with a focus on skill development, teamwork, and physical fitness.

Whether beginners or experienced players, the initiative aims to create a positive environment where every young footballer can thrive.