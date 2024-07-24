Pratap aware of Navua's threat

[File Photo]

Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap anticipates a challenging encounter when his team faces Navua in their opening pool match this Friday in the Battle of the Giants tournament.

The Babasiga Lions have diligently studied their opponents’ strengths, focusing intently on their preparations for this weekend’s crucial game.

Pratap acknowledges that the first match is often the toughest, and his team is gearing up for a formidable battle.

“We are just taking one game at a time, not thinking about winning first – it’s all about focusing on the semi-finals for next week and we are focusing on the pool games first.”

The Glamada/Extra Supermarket Labasa coach adds that overall they have had some intense training sessions and training has been going according to plans.

Labasa will face Flowserve Engineering Navua in the final game of day one of the Rooster Chicken/ Scoop Ice Cream BOG this Friday at 7.30pm.

