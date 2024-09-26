Police football players reminded of discipline

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew has urged all officers to maintain discipline both on and off the field during the 2024 Police Information soccer competition.

Speaking at the official launch of the event and sponsorship handover at the Nakasi Police Station last night, Fong highlighted the importance of professionalism, reminding participants that while they may become rivals on the field, they are ultimately comrades and brothers in uniform.

Fong expresses concerns over incidents of misconduct during last year’s competition, calling them “unbecoming of police officers.”

Article continues after advertisement

He emphasizes that despite the passion surrounding the sport, professionalism must be upheld at all times.

“We are a disciplined force, and that should be reflected both on and off the field. The moment the whistle blows, that’s when you become rivals, but when it’s over, you return to being brothers of the blue banner.”

He also urged team management to address discipline during the competition and pointed out that similar issues arose during the Sukuna Bowl camp last year.

Several key players were dismissed from camp just days before the match due to disciplinary issues.