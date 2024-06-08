Poland beat Ukraine 3-1, but Milik a doubt for Euros with injury

[Source: Reuters]

Poland had a comfortable 3-1 win over an experimental Ukraine side, with both sides warming up for Euro 2024, but the winners will be worried over the condition of striker Arkadiusz Milik after his early exit through injury.

All four goals came in the opening half, with Sebastian Walukiewicz poking home his first goal for Poland in his first international game since 2020 and Piotr Zielinski doubled the home side’s lead with a shot from distance.

Poland were 3-0 up after the half hour mark when Taras Romanczuk headed in from a corner, before Artem Dovbyk pulled one back for the visitors three minutes before the break.

Ukraine named a completely different starting side to the one which drew 0-0 with Germany on Monday, manager Serhiy Rebrov using the opportunity to look at as many players as possible before the Euros.

Poland coach Michal Probierz left goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and striker Robert Lewandowski, certain starters in Germany, on the bench, giving the likes of Milik a chance to impress, but the Juventus forward’s game came to a premature end.

Milik went down clutching his knee in the second minute, and limped off to be replaced by Kacper Urbanski making his debut, and Milik now looks doubtful as Probierz will name his final squad later on Friday.

Poland will play their last warm-up match before the Euros against Turkey on Monday, while Ukraine finish their preparations with a game against Moldova on Tuesday.

Ukraine are in Group E in Germany together with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania, while Poland will face France, the Netherlands and Austria in Group D.