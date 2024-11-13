PIF and FIFA extend partnership at COP29

[Source: Supplied]

FIFA and the Pacific Islands Forum have agreed to continue their agreement to work together to combat climate change.

PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa, a former President of Nauru, extended a Memorandum of Understanding, first signed during the 72nd FIFA Congress in Doha, Qatar, in 2022, for another four years with the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, saying that it will use the power of football to educate and bring people together.

Infantino attended the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, where the MOU was extended.

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership with PIF, the premier political intergovernmental organization representing 18 countries and territories of the Pacific Ocean, will see the two organizations continue working together to enhance awareness of climate change and find ways of ensuring that football development in the region is climate resilient.

Infantino says climate change is an issue that affects us all and is one of the biggest challenges the Pacific region faces.

He says they’re supporting the Oceania FIFA Member Associations in climate-resilient football development and will continue to stand side-by-side with the PIF to help raise the issues directly affecting its members by embracing the unique power of football to educate, to inspire, and to unite the world.