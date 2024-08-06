Online ticket sales a success

BOG crowd [File Photo]

The Fiji Football Association’s implementation of a new online ticketing system for the 2024 Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice cream Battle of the Giants tournament was a great success.

Fiji Football Sales and Marketing Manager Anushil Kumar highlighted the positive reception of the online ticketing platform.

“This time we had a new ticketing system that was online ticketing. And I would say it was a success. We received a lot of positive feedback because people were able to secure their tickets from the comfort of their homes or wherever without them rushing to our office to buy the tickets.”

Kumar adds the transition to online ticketing was a major step forward for the association, aimed at enhancing the fan experience and improving accessibility.

Kumar noted that the convenience of purchasing tickets online contributed significantly to the smooth and successful execution of this year’s BOG tournament.

With the positive feedback received, the FFA plans to continue using the system for future events, aiming to make ticket purchasing as seamless and accessible as possible for football fans across Fiji.