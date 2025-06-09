OFC Futsal league draws confirmed

[Photo Credit: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League 2025 is set for thrilling action as six of Oceania’s top clubs, including hosts Suva FC, are confirmed to battle for regional supremacy.

Fiji’s own Suva FC will carry the pride of the host nation, with their first match scheduled against Southern Legions FC of Vanuatu to close out the opening day of action.

The tournament will feature defending champions AS PTT of New Caledonia, who will face off against Mataks FC of the Solomon Islands in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 final.

The New Zealand debutants, Waikato Rapids, will also compete, along with Papua New Guinea’s national champions.

The week-long tournament will feature 18 matches across six match days, with the top two teams from the round-robin advancing to the final on November 23.

The tournament will take place from November 16-23 at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

