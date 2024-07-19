Oceania World Cup 2026 qualifying draw announced

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Fiji has been placed in Group A, alongside New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands, in the Oceania Preliminary Qualifying draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Qualifying begins in September with Samoa, the Cook Islands, American Samoa, and Tonga competing in knockout rounds.

The winners will join the top seven teams in the group stage.

New Zealand is in Group B, alongside Tahiti, Vanuatu, and one round-one winner.

The group stage matches will be played in October and November. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals in March 2025.

The victors will secure a spot in the World Cup, while the runner-up will enter the Intercontinental Play-off for a chance to join the World Cup.

Venue details for later rounds are to be confirmed.