No overseas players for Prime Ministers Cup

The 23-member Bula Boys squad has been revealed for the 3rd edition of the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2024 with no international players included as the tournament falls outside the FIFA window.

This means the team consists entirely of local players; and international players like skipper Roy Krishna and Scott Wara among others will miss the tournament.

2024 Footballer of the Year and Rewa rep Tevita Waranivalu, will not be part of the squad, having opted out earlier to focus on recovery.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the lineup features promising new inclusions like Labasa’s Eparama Moraica, whose standout performance especially during the Fiji FACT and as well as throughout the season earned him a call-up, and Ba’s Samuela Novoce, a former captain of the Junior Bula Boys U19 team.

The squad blends seasoned players with young talents, bringing a mix of skill, energy, and confidence to the tournament.

The MSG Prime Minister’s Cup will be held in the Solomon Islands from December 9th to 21st.

Fiji Bula Boys Squad:

Defenders: Mohammed Aymaan, Ivan Kumar, Mosese Nabose, Samuela Navoce, Gabirielle Matanisiga, Filipe Baravilala, Sterling Vasconsellos.

Midfielders: Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Aporosa Yada, Setareki Hughes, Nabil Begg, Sailasa Ratu, Rahul Krishna, Merril Nand, Dave Radrigai.

Forwards: Christopher Wasasala, Eparama Moraica, Sairusi Nalabu, Thomas Dunn, Penisoni Tirau.