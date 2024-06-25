No hints for Fiji's semi-final line-up says Sherman

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji men’s football coach Rob Sherman says he has a fair idea of who will be on the run-on side for Thursdays OFC Men’s Nations Cup semi-final against Vanuatu but will not be giving any hints.

He says that just like their game plan, he does not want to reveal or give out a clue on what any of their plans are.

Sherman believes its best to not let any of their opponents in on their agenda.

“I do know what my line-up will look like but then again I’m not revealing that until the match protocols again I don’t want to give the opposition a heads up.”

He adds that the team is all in good shape with no serious injury concerns.

The Digicel Bula Boys will play against the Vanuatu on Thursday at 4pm.

Before that in another semi-final, New Zealand will face Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium.