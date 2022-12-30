Neymar pays tribute to Brazil legend, Pele

[Source: BBC]

Brazil forward Neymar says King Pele changed everything as tributes pour in for the late footballing legend.

Arguably the greatest player ever, Pele died at the age of 82 and current and former players took to social media to pay their respects.

Neymar wrote on Instagram that before Pele, football was only a sport.

He went on to write that Pele changed everything, turned football into art, into entertainment and gave a voice to the poor especially to black people.

Neymar adds that Pele gave visibility to Brazil and while he is gone, his magic will remain.

Neymar’s French Paris St-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe also described Pele as the king of football, adding his legacy will never be forgotten.

Pele is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, including 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

Rest in peace, Pele ❤️ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 29, 2022

The only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele was named Fifa’s Player of the Century in 2000.