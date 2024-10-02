Newcastle beat Wimbledon in EFL Cup to set up Chelsea tie

[Source: BBC]

Newcastle booked their place in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup with a routine victory over AFC Wimbledon thanks to Fabian Schar’s penalty.

The Magpies were awarded the spot-kick on the stroke of half-time of the rescheduled third-round tie at St James’ Park after Miguel Almiron was fouled by Joe Pigott.

Referee Darren Bond only gave the penalty after lengthy consultation with his assistant and Schar calmly stroked the ball beyond visiting goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

Newcastle will face Chelsea at St James’ Park in the fourth round on 30 October.

The margin of victory may have been just a goal but Newcastle monopolised the possession and chances against their League Two opponents in a relatively low-key match.

Almiron, Harvey Barnes and Sean Longstaff all went close for Eddie Howe’s side while Wimbledon failed to register a single shot on target.