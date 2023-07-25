New soccer tournament launched

In an exciting development for sports enthusiasts and community members alike, the Fiji Muslim Sports International Champions League 2023 has been officially launched.

The tournament, set to take place in the vibrant city of Nadi later this year, promises to foster a spirit of togetherness, celebrate sportsmanship, and inspire young talents to achieve greatness both on and off the field.

Speaking at the event, Divisional Manager West of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Jemesa Delana, says the event holds such potential for uniting the community.

Article continues after advertisement

Delana underlines that this tournament transcends the boundaries of soccer, emphasizing the values it instills in participants and spectators alike.

He stresses that as the tournament embarks on its journey, it seeks to prove that sports possess the remarkable ability to transform lives, implant unwavering confidence, and create abundant opportunities.

The tournament will be held from October 26th to October 29th at Prince Charles Park.