Nawakula’s hat-trick gets Tavua to finals

Tavua’s Manasa Nawakula scored an impressive hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Bua in the first Premier division semifinal of the FMF IDC 2024 at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Nawakula opened the scoring just minutes after the first whistle, followed by a goal from Vilitati Kautoga.

Just before halftime, Nawakula struck again, giving Tavua a comfortable 3-0 lead at the break.

He completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, sealing the win.

Bua struggled to find their rhythm and couldn’t break through Tavua’s strong defense.

The second semifinal winner between Tailevu Naitasiri and Nasinu will play Tavua in the final tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the Super Premier semifinals, Extra Supermarket Labasa and Mahijibhai Hardware/ Calgary Nadi play in the first at 2pm while Stratum Construction/Zeg Investment Navua will go against Extra Rewa at 4:30pm.

You can listen to the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.