Nawakula wins it for Tavua

Manasa Nawakula rescued Tavua with a dramatic 112th-minute goal, securing a 1-0 victory over Nasinu in the Premier Division final of the 2024 FMF Inter-District Championship.

The former Ba and Lautoka defender stepped up in extra time to break the deadlock after both teams failed to find the net during regulation time.

Tavua, who fought hard throughout the match, withstood Nasinu’s pressure and took their chance when it mattered most.

Nawakula’s late heroics ensured Tavua’s triumph and crowned them Premier Division champions in a tightly contested final.

The 2024 IDC is currently being held at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can listen to the LIVE commentary of the super premier final on MIRCHI FM.