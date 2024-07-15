Navua holds Labasa in thriller

Labasa and Navua played to a 2 all draw in the final match of day one of the rooster chicken/scoops ice cream BOG 2024.

Christopher Wasasala scored a penalty for Labasa in the 30th minute after Fordney Junior was fouled inside the penalty box. Wasasala struck again in the 53rd minute, giving Labasa a 2-0 lead.

However, Navua’s Thomas Dunn scored in the 55th minute and equalized with another goal in the 75th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

After conceding two early goals, Navua rallied in the second half to level the game with Dunn’s brace.

You can catch the live commentaries of the 2024 BOG tournament on Mirchi FM.