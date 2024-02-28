Navua FC in for a good season

[Source: Navua Football Association/Facebook]

The Navua football team has ignited their season with a strong start as they recorded exceptional results in the last two rounds of the Digicel Fiji Premier League Competition.

Navua, who won their first DFPL match against Nadroga and drew with Lautoka in the second round, are hoping to maintain this performance throughout the season.

Head coach Saiyad Ali asserts that he is proud of his players for their gallant performance in the last two matches and is hopeful they continue with it.

“I think the team is doing well in terms of improvement. I think after the game against Nadroga, the boys knew they had to push a little more against Lautoka and the expectations were very high. I’m really happy the boys delivered as per our expectations.”

Despite the good outings, Ali is working on the team’s fitness, as this is a concern to him.

He adds that their game against Nadi won’t be easy and they are preparing for it.

Round three of DFPL will see a doubleheader at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, with Suva and Labasa playing at 1 pm before Tailevu Naitasiri takes on Rewa at 3 pm.

Also at 1 pm, Nasinu will be taking on Ba at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa, while Nadroga will take on Lautoka at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In another game at 3 pm, Navua will host Nadi at the Uprising Sports Center.

You can listen to the Nadroga and Lautoka game commentary live on Mirchi FM.