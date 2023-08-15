Navua anticipates tough semi-final opponents

Navua FC side.

After a fierce match against Esy Kool/Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi on Sunday, Southern Forest Navua realizes they must put in a lot of effort if they want to emerge victorious in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giant Tournament.

Navua secured their spot in the semi-finals after defeating the Jetsetters 2-1 at Prince Charles Park.

Head coach Saiyad Ali praised his players for their determination.

“It’s a great feeling, I think it’s a special feeling qualifying after a controversial match like this. I think it’s a special feeling like this especially when you score in the final minute and then qualify”

Ali acknowledges that the pool games were challenging, but the players gave their all to cause upsets

Navua finished second behind Lautoka in Group A.

In Group B, the winner and runner-up will be determined after the Extra Supermarket Labasa and Rooster Chicken Ba pool game, which is scheduled to take place on the 15th of next month.

The BOG semi-finals and final will be played on the 16th and the 17th of next month.