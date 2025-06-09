National reps form core of new Bula FC squad

The new OFC Pro League Fijian club, Bula FC, will feature a strong local line-up made up largely of Fiji national men’s team players currently being assessed by head coach Stéphane Auvray.

Auvray, who also leads the national team, is overseeing both squads (Bula FC, Bula Boys); with his first major task being the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup later this month.

The tournament will give him the chance to evaluate players before finalizing selections for Bula FC’s debut Pro League season.

According to Bula FC Acting CEO Anushil Kumar, Auvray’s dual role will make his work easier by ensuring continuity where he will be managing selected 17 national team players who will transition into Bula FC.

Seventeen local players are expected to form the core of the Bula FC squad, joined by three players from other OFC nations and four from outside the region.

Kumar also confirmed to FBC Sports that the extended squad will be named after the MSG Prime Minister’s Cup, which runs from November 10th to 22nd.

Bula FC will be based in Ba and will train at the Fiji FA Academy grounds and the 4R Stadium when available.

