Nasinu suspends five key players

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Five senior Nasinu football players have been imposed with an indefinite suspension from all levels of Fiji Football activities.

Nasinu Football Association President Jagindar Singh confirms the suspended players are Amani Makoe, Jonetani Buksh, Ratu Apenia Anare, Leisari Qalica and Taniela Rakariva.

Singh says the players were suspended due to their failure to attend the Digicel Fiji Premier League match against Rewa last week.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the players did not provide any prior notification to Nasinu Football regarding their absence.

The Nasinu Football President adds the association is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter and appropriate actions will be taken, based on the findings.

Singh says the suspension serves as a disciplinary measure, reflecting the seriousness with which Nasinu Football regards player commitment and adherence to team responsibilities.