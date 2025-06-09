Nasinu coach focused on team building

The Nasinu Football team [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Nasinu coach Abunesh Kapur is working with his team to build a young side, acknowledging that this process will require time.

Kapur says it’s rather unfortunate that Nasinu did not qualify for the Battle of the Giants tournament, calling it.

However, he adds that a team like Nasinu is gradually picking up pace and actively working to transform their weaknesses into strengths.

“We have agreed as a team on our goal. It’s not that we have very big names in Nasinu. It’s a young side which needs building up, and surely the boys will reap the results of the plan we have for them.”

Nasinu secured a 2-1 victory over Nadi yesterday, with both goals scored by Paul Francis.

The Extra Premier League fixtures continue today.

At 1pm, Nadroga will host Suva at Lawaqa Park, while Lautoka will play Tavua at Churchill Park.

Rewa is set to host Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

