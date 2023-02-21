Napoli don't play 'like an Italian team', says Frankfurt coach

[Source: Reuters]

Serie A leaders Napoli will be aggressive and counter-press with “incredible intensity” in their Champions League last-16 first leg encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt, coach Oliver Glasner said.

Napoli won five out of their six Champions League group stage games to finish as group winners ahead of Liverpool.

They are 15 points clear at the top of Serie A, and have won seven successive league games, scoring at least two goals in each of those victories.

Glasner added that captain Sebastian Rode, who missed Frankfurt’s 2-0 league win over Werder Bremen due to illness, trained on his own on Monday and “will be in the squad, provided nothing else happens. He won’t start, though.”

Frankfurt midfielder Mario Goetze, who was part of the Borussia Dortmund side that reached the 2013 Champions League final, said he was expecting a “tremendous atmosphere” at the game.

Frankfurt are sixth in the Bundesliga standings on 38 points, five behind leaders Bayern Munich.