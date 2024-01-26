Nalaubu to face Lautoka FA board

Sairusi Nalaubu [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Tigers Restaurant Lautoka Football’s star striker, Sairusi Nalaubu, is still in doubt for the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions as he is set to appear before the Lautoka Football Board tomorrow.

In this transfer window, Nalaubu expressed interest in joining his former club, Rewa, which was a breach of his contract.

Lautoka President Shalendra Prasad says the board is set to meet Nalaubu at 5pm tomorrow.

“Sairusi will be appearing before the board to face some charges against him for breaching his contract and the Lautoka Football Board will decide his fate for Sunday’s game.”

Prasad acknowledges that despite this case, the Sugar City side’s preparation has been affected due to the adverse weather conditions that have been affecting the whole of Fiji for the past few days.

However, Prasad is determined that his team will do their best to make their home crowd happy.

The first CVC leg will be played this Sunday at 3 pm at Churchill Park, while the second leg will be played next Sunday at the same venue and time.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.