Nadi brushed aside Nadroga to earn an away-game victory in their Digicel Fiji Premier League opener.

The Jetsetters defeated the Stallions 3-1 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Ame Votoniu and Vuniuci Tikomaimereke scored for Nadi in the first half while Eshan Kumar added their third in the second spell.

In another match, Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Tavua 2-0 at Garvey Park.