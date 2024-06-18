Nabose impresses Sherman

Digicel Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman is impressed with Tailevu Naitasiri FC player Mosese Nabose in his debut against Papua New Guinea in the OFC Men’s Nations Cup on Sunday.

Nabose, playing at left back, drew significant attention with his performance.

Sherman says the young lad played confidently which was impressive.

“Yes it was his debut and he played confidently. So often people get stressed playing their debut but for him he wasn’t. He played very well”.

The 25-year-old is expected to feature again in their second pool game against Samoa tomorrow.

The two teams will clash at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen the live commentary on Mirchi FM.