Moodie ready to shine after world cup debut

Talei Moodie [middle] [Source: FIFA via Getty Images]

With the Young Kulas gearing up for their next game at the FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup, player Talei Moodie shares her insights on adjusting to the high-pressure environment of international football.

After their challenging opening match against Brazil, the team is focusing on refining their approach for their upcoming clash with Canada.

Moodie says she now has a feel of things and is confident moving forward.

“It’s different being in front of such a big crowd and such a big stadium. With the lights and the fans and the cheering and the yelling. I think next match, now that I know what that’s like and I’ve had that experience, I’ll be more prepared, less anxious, more calm. And then that will reflect in my play.”

She adds that facing teams like Brazil and Canada is good experience for the team.

Fiji will face Canada in their second pool match at 1pm tomorrow.

You can watch the live coverage of the 2024 FIFA Women’s U20 World Cup on FBC Sports Channel.