Mobil renews partnership with Fiji FA

Mobil Oil renewed its fuel partnership with the Fiji Football Association earlier today.

Mobil Oil’s acting Chief Executive, Jatin Kumar, says they are happy to continue their partnership for another year, as this greatly contributes to the development of football in the country.

Kumar says that with this assistance, they enable the players to reach their destinations and events smoothly.

“It’s my hope that this sponsorship will help foster, in some meaningful way, the development of football in Fiji.”

Fiji FA’s Vice President, Jiten Reddy, thanked Mobil Oil for their assistance over the past three years, making travel easier for the organization.

Reddy sees the renewed commitment as a testimony to the strong partnership that has evolved over the years.