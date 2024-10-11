Mateinaqara, Khem return for IDC

Anish-Khem-and-Benaminio-Mateiniqara

Some former stars will be returning to their teams in this year’s Inter District Championship.

Flick Hygiene Lautoka has confirmed the return of former national team goalkeeper Benaminio Mateiniqara.

Also back is former national rep Anish Khem who has been named in the Extra Supermarket Labasa squad.

Khem who is now based in Australia will replace his younger brother, Ashneel Raju, who has family commitments.

Just like Labasa and Lautoka, Rewa will have the services of former Fiji Under 20 and Delta Tigers rep Garish Prasad.

Junior Bula Boys striker Ratu Apenisa has also made Rewa’s IDC squad.

Mahijibhai Hardware-sponsored Nadi has strengthened its squad for the IDC with the inclusion of Canadian-based midfielder Ali Nasir and former Fiji U-20 representative Abdullah Aiyaz in its 22-member lineup.

The FMF IDC kicks off next Tuesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentaries of all Super Premier games on Mirchi FM.