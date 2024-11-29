Matanisiga reflects on facing former club Rewa

Former Rewa and Fiji defender Gabrielle Matanisiga took to the field for the NZFFI Auckland All-Stars in the 2024 Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, where he faced off against his former club and his brother, Iowane Matanisiga.

“Playing with my former club was not easy, Rewa has been a team to watch in this tournament. But for me personally, I give my 100% to whichever club I represent.”

The match was a true test of professionalism for Matanisiga, who brought his signature composure and defensive skills to the game.

Facing his brother on the opposite side added an extra layer of emotion, but it was all about competition on the field.

Matanisiga praised the Rewa team for their performance and thanked them for the competitive spirit they brought to the match.

Alongside Matanisiga, Veteran Rewa defender Samuela Kautoga, and Shuaib Khan were also in the All-Stars lineup.

Rewa plays Labasa at 5.45 pm in their next group B match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Currently, NZFFI is playing USA All-Stars.

You can catch live commentary on selected matches on MIRCHI FM.