Martinez strike secures Argentina win

[Source: Reuters]

A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the striker’s goal moving him into a tie with Diego Maradona as the country’s fifth all-time scorer.

Martinez notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalizing on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

The top six qualify automatically for the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.