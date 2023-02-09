Lloris out for at least six weeks with knee injury

Hugo Lloris . [Source: BBC Sports]

Tottenham goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris has been ruled out for between six and eight weeks with a knee injury.

The former France skipper, 36, sustained ligament damage in Spurs’ 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs have former Southampton and England international Fraser Forster as back up.

Academy players Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman are other options, but neither have much senior experience.

Spurs are currently fifth in the Premier League and fighting for a Champions League spot for next season.

They play Leicester City in the league on Saturday before travelling to AC Milan for their first-leg round of 16 tie in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Forster, who joined on a free transfer last summer, has made just one Premier League appearance for Spurs – a 2-2 Boxing Day draw with Brentford.

Lloris, who captained France to World Cup victory in 2018, announced his retirement from international football last month.

He has kept seven clean sheets from 21 league games this season.