Leeds United relegated

Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League as they lost their final game of the season 1-4 to Tottenham Hotspur in their English Premier League match this morning.

Needing to win to stand any chance of preserving their Premier League status, Leeds trailed inside the opening two minutes through Harry Kane’s excellent finish.

Pedro Porro then doubled Tottenham’s lead before Jack Harrison made it 2-1 to give Leeds brief hope of pulling off an unlikely escape.

Article continues after advertisement

Kane’s 30th league goal of the season restored Spurs’ two-goal advantage before Lucas Moura marked his farewell appearance by scoring a fine solo goal in injury time.