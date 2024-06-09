Lautoka retains Fiji FACT title

The Lautoka FC retained the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT title after defeating Navua FC 1-0 in the final at Subrail Park in Labasa.

It wasn’t Navua’s day as Aporosa Yada’s pile-driver of a free-kick touched Sunny Deol’s head and went into the back of the net in the second half for the Blues victory.

The tension filled encounter resulted in Saula Waqa’s sent off.

Lautoka finished the last minutes of the match with 10 players as Navua tried hard to take advantage of an extra player but the westerners defense stood tall.