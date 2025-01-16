Lautoka open to releasing Nalaubu amid transfer negotiations

Sairusi Nalaubu

Lautoka Blues star striker Sairusi Nalaubu is currently in negotiations with prominent clubs during the 2025 January transfer window.

Lautoka FC President Shalendra Prasad confirmed that the club is willing to release Nalaubu, provided he fulfills his contractual obligations.

“We have decided to let him go,” “If he has his heart elsewhere, why should we hold him back? However, he must settle his dues as part of the agreement before leaving.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad also mentioned that communication with Nalaubu has been challenging, as the striker has not been responding to the club.

While Nalaubu’s future remains uncertain, Prasad assured fans that no other Lautoka players have indicated plans to leave.

“Currently, no other player has indicated they want to leave because we take good care of their welfare. If any player decides to move, they must honor their contractual terms, and we will allow them to go.”

Lautoka FC has yet to approach new players during this transfer window but will begin exploring options if any players depart.

“We will prioritize our current squad, but if there are any outgoing players, we will look to strengthen the team in the final five days of the transfer window.”

With the January transfer window set to close at the end of the month, Lautoka FC remains focused on maintaining a balanced squad while navigating potential player movements.