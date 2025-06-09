Lautoka faces registration hurdles for Vanuatu imports

The Lautoka football team is currently facing registration setbacks, having only been able to register one of their three Vanuatu international players.

The three forwards, Joe Nasgeni, Lenny Kltalaw, and Rodney Lava, joined the Lautoka team recently on a five-month deal.

However, the National League rules stipulate that a district can only register three foreign players in a season.

Article continues after advertisement

With Nigerian Usman Omede and Solomon Islander Darold Kakasi already registered, Lautoka only added Rodney Lava to their roster.

This situation casts a shadow over the full integration of their new signings for upcoming competitions.

Lautoka president Shalendra Prasad says they hoping for a greenlight from the Fiji Football Association to get the Vanuatu strikers onboard for Battle of the Giants tournament.

The association is reportedly still in negotiations to determine whether the remaining two players can be registered.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.