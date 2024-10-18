Lautoka draws with Suva, Navua reaches IDC semis

Flick Hygiene Lautoka and Flick Hygiene Suva played to a 1-1 draw, meaning neither team will advance to the semifinals of the 2024 FMF IDC.

With this result, Navua and Labasa have secured their spots in the semifinals from Group A.

Lautoka captain Saula Waqa, alongside Sairusi Naulubu and Zibraaz Sahib, showcased excellent teamwork, with Sahib scoring in the 31st minute to give Lautoka a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Suva kept the pressure on, and Joe Moses equalized in the second half.

Despite multiple chances to regain the lead, Lautoka struggled with their finishing and couldn’t find the target, resulting in both teams bowing out of the tournament.