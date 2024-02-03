Lautoka determined to lift the CVC trophy

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Tigers Lautoka Football side braces for whatever the young Rooster Ba side will bring tomorrow.

Despite winning the first leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series, Lautoka acknowledges that they were pushed to the limit by Ba.

President, Shalendra Prasad admits that their win last Sunday was a tough one.

“As for the game, for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion..well Tigers Restaurant side is fully prepared, we won’t underestimate Ba. Ba is a young brigade and they will come out firing.”

However, Prasad is determined they will get the job done.

In anticipation of a thrilling encounter, the President is urging all their fans to come out in numbers and fill the stadium with blue.



The second leg is set to be played tomorrow at 3 pm at Lautoka’s Churchill Park.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.