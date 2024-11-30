Lautoka advances to Pacific Cup Semi-finals

Hosts Lautoka booked their spot in the semifinals of the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup with an emphatic 4-1 win over AuFFI All Stars at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

The match was a thrilling spectacle in the first half, with all four goals coming before the break.

AuFFI All Stars took an early lead in the 2nd minute through Solyman Mohammed, capitalizing on a quick attacking move.

However, Lautoka captain Saula Waqa quickly turned the tide, equalizing in the 9th minute and then scoring again just two minutes later to give his side the lead.

Sterling Vosconcellos added to Lautoka’s tally in the 26th minute with a clinical finish, making it 3-1.

The hosts continued their relentless pressure, and just before halftime, Aporosa Yada sealed the tally with a well-placed goal to make it 4-1.

Despite AuFFI All Stars’ efforts, their defense struggled to contain Lautoka’s attack, leaving keeper Jerome Narayan with a challenging outing.