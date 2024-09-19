Late double saves Tottenham and ends Coventry's League Cup hopes

[Source: Reuters]

Brennan Johnson scored a stoppage-time winner as Tottenham Hotspur hit two late goals to scramble past second-tier Coventry City 2-1 and reach the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday.

Coventry were leading 1-0 at the 87-minute mark and looking much the better side when substitute Djed Spence slid home an equaliser.

Johnson, who had come on after 17 minutes as a replacement for the injured Wilson Odobert, fired past Ben Wilson five minutes later to seal the great escape.

The result came as a big relief to manager Ange Postecoglou, who made headlines before the match with the assertion that he always won a trophy in his second season at a club and had fielded a much-changed line-up.

In the night’s other third-round clash, Brighton & Hove Albion beat Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 on the south coast.

Until the late goals, Coventry had looked headed for a deserved upset.