Late Calvert-Lewin penalty earns point for Everton

[Source: BBC]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a late penalty as Everton gained a vital point in their battle to avoid relegation with a draw at Europe-chasing Newcastle.

Alexander Isak gave the hosts a 15th-minute lead when he collected Harvey Barnes’ ball over the visiting defence, cut inside Jarrad Branthwaite and calmly slotted past Jordan Pickford.

Dan Burn had a goal ruled out for offside and Isak had another attempt cleared off the line before the visitors were handed a late lifeline as Paul Dummett had his arm around Ashley Young’s neck and wrestled him to the ground.

Referee Tony Harrington had not given a penalty but was advised by the video assistant referee to watch the incident on a pitchside monitor, with the spot kick then given.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe had no complaints about the decision and said: “When you look at it back, it’s the height of Paul’s arm around Ashley’s neck that swings it.”

Meanwhile, Everton boss Sean Dyche wondered why the penalty was not awarded quickly.

“I don’t know why they had to look at it 100 times. I’ve seen it back and it should’ve been given straight away,” said Dyche, who hoped the goal would be a big confidence boost to Calvert-Lewin.

“I fancied Dom to score and I’m pleased he did. Sometimes it starts you off with a penalty and it changes the noise around him. He has been working hard and we’re asking a lot of him and Beto.”

Unwanted Everton record despite hard-earned point

Everton stay 16th in the Premier League, but move four points clear of 18th-placed Luton Town, who play at Arsenal on Wednesday.

Despite the draw, the result still set an unwanted club record for the Toffees as this was their 13th successive Premier League match without a win.

The Toffees have now not won in the league since a 2-0 victory at Burnley on 16 December and this draw took them past their 12-game winless run in the Premier League when, under Mike Walker, they failed to win a dozen matches between August and October of 1994.

Newcastle stay eighth, a point behind seventh-placed West Ham, who drew 1-1 at home to Tottenham, with the Magpies having a game in hand on the Hammers.

Depending on who wins the FA Cup, seventh may be enough to qualify for Europe which would be something for Newcastle to cling on to from a tough campaign after last year’s highs that saw them finish fourth, qualify for the Champions League and reach the Carabao Cup final.

Missed opportunity for Newcastle

Newcastle had been buoyed with a stunning fightback on Saturday to beat West Ham from 3-1 down before winning 4-3 and they will see this as a missed opportunity to continue the feel-good factor at St James’ Park.

The hosts nearly took the lead within the opening two minutes but Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford – loudly booed throughout by the home fans having played for Sunderland – made a fine save to parry Harvey Barnes’ effort.

But Pickford could not do anything about Isak’s strike 13 minutes later for his 19th Newcastle goal of the season in all competitions. The England goalkeeper then made two excellent saves – to block Jacob Murphy’s volley and then acrobatically tip over a powerful effort from Isak.

Both sides had chances in an open second half, with substitute Joe Garner hitting the post for Everton within six minutes of his introduction.

Newcastle thought they had got a second goal when a quickly-taken free-kick released Isak and he crossed for Burn to convert, only for the goal to be ruled out after a video assistant referee review with Isak narrowly offside.

A failure to kill off the game proved costly as Dummett’s needless foul gave Everton and Calvert-Lewin the chance to snatch a draw, which they duly took, with his first goal in 24 matches.

Since the Toffees beat Burnley just before Christmas, Sean Dyche’s side have lost in the league against Tottenham, Manchester City (twice), Wolves, West Ham, Manchester United and Bournemouth and drawn with Aston Villa, Fulham, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Brighton and now Newcastle.

Everton have only had one longer top-flight winless run – 14 games from March to September in 1937 – and will be looking to avoid an unwanted piece of history when they entertain Burnley on 6 April.