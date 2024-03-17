Labasa Women’s FC set to face Hekari Fc in semi

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Labasa Women’s FC will play against Hekari FC in the semi-final of the OFC Women’s Champions League.

This as Labasa FC held AS Academy Feminine to a nil-all draw this afternoon.

Labasa finished as the runner-up in Pool B, while Auckland United FC topped their pool.

Labasa will face Hekari United FC at 12 pm on Wednesday, and Auckland United will play against Tafea FC at 2 pm at the National Stadium in the Solomon Islands.