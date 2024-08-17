Labasa rallies late to draw with Tailevu Naitasiri in stalemate

[Source : Tailevu Naitasiri FA / Facebook]

Tailevu Naitasiri and Labasa ended in a 1-1 draw in round 14 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Tailevu Naitasiri had an early advantage with a 1-0 lead at the break but failed to keep their opponents at bay as Labasa came from behind to equalize.

Tailevu Naitasiri will meet Nasinu in the next round, while Labasa is set to face Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, in another match, Suva currently faces Nasinu.

Tomorrow, Rewa and Navua will meet at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3 pm while at the same time, Ba and Nadroga will meet at Fiji FA Academy in Ba.

At 7 pm tonight, Nadi will meet Lautoka.

You can listen to the LIVE commentary of the Rewa and Navua game on Mirchi FM.