Labasa Northpole wins NCC title

The Labasa Northpole side has come out victorious in the Cecil’s National Club Championship final after thumping Buiduna FC 6-3 at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva this afternoon.

Captain Christopher Wasasala says the win today was the fruit of the boy’s sacrifices and hard work over the past few days of competition.

Before heading out into the final, he reminded the players who they were playing for.

Wasasala says the support they have been receiving from their families and loved ones back in Vanua Levu was what motivated the players during the final.

“I just want to thank the boys for the hard work and the effort they put on the field. And I also want to dedicate this win to our families and supporters back in Vanua Levu.”

He says being able to achieve their goal of winning the final has instilled hope in the players, as they prepare to take on future competitions.

Wasasala also won the Golden Boot award.

The tournament brings the Fiji Football 2024 season to an end.