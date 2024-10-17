Labasa books semifinal spot

Extra Supermarket Labasa coach Ravneel Pratap was thrilled with his team’s 2-1 win over Flick Hygiene Lautoka, securing a semifinal spot with a game to spare.

He praised his players for handling the pressure and discipline issues, including a red card, and highlighted the significance of beating Lautoka on their home ground.

Pratap noted that qualifying for the semifinals in the “pool of death” is a proud moment for both the team and their fans.

“We are proud of the boys, especially given the tough conditions and the home support for Lautoka. Playing with 10 men showed the character and hunger to win, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

He also acknowledged the hard work of his players, who have travelled far from Labasa, staying away from family to perform on this big stage.

Pratap hopes this victory will inspire the fans and the team to keep pushing forward despite the challenges of the season.

