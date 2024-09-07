Kumar wishes Junior Kulas well

Fiji Football head of talent development Sunil Kumar extends his best wishes to the Digicel Fiji Junior Kulas as they gear up for the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship, which kicks off this Sunday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The Junior Kulas are set to make their mark with their first match against Tonga at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Kumar expresses confidence in the team’s preparation and believes they are well-equipped to compete against some of the strongest teams in the Pacific.

“All the best to you girls, we have full faith in you, let’s create history, the boys have created history by being the first team to qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar. So for the girls, you can do it together with the boys, let’s create history again.”

To boost the side to the championship, three players currently representing Fiji at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia will be joining them next week.

Goalkeeper Aliana Vakaloloma and forwards Asenaca Naio and Elesi Tabunase will join the Junior Kulas squad upon their return next week.

Additionally, defender Aleeza Raza, who plays in Australia, will also be part of the team.

After their opening game against Tonga this weekend, the Junior Kulas will face the Cook Islands on Wednesday and finish their group stage with a match against Samoa on Saturday.