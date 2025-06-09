Kulas match postponed to tomorrow due to lightning and rain

[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji Kulas’ FIFA Women’s World Cup – Oceania Qualifiers match against Papua New Guinea, scheduled for this afternoon at 4R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba, has been postponed to tomorrow at 1pm, while Thursday’s match will be played on Friday.

Today’s match was postponed due to lightning and heavy rain.

Players’ and fans’ safety remains paramount, which is why organizers decided to make the call.

The Oceania Football Confederation will confirm further details.

Our Kulas defeated New Caledonia in their first match.

In another World Cup qualifier played in the Solomon Islands today, American Samoa beat Samoa 1-0.

