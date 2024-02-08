Kulas brace for PNG

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

Fiji Kulas midfielder Cema Nasau, who was instrumental in their victory against American Samoa yesterday says that the OFC Women’s Olympic Qualifier tournament will only get tougher from now on.

The national side defeated American Samoa 10-0 in its opening match yesterday but face an uphill battle against regional rivals Papua New Guinea in its next game this weekend.

Nasau says even though the Kulas have yet to earn a win in their previous clash with PNG, the team is aiming for a better result this time around.

“I know it’s going to be tough… the next game, and we have been preparing for it. Now we will take the next game as a final.”

The last time the Fiji Kulas met PNG was at the Pacific Games last year, with PNG hammering the Kulas 4-1 in the final.

The Kulas will play PNG at 2pm on Saturday before facing Solomon Islands next Tuesday at 10am.